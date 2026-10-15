Delhi Police could facilitate 11 at CJP Central Park protest
India
If you were planning to join the CJP's protest at Connaught Place on October 16, here's the update:
Delhi Police could facilitate a group of 11 persons to carry the national flag and sing the anthem at Central Park.
This move follows the Delhi High Court's refusal to restrain the CJP from holding the protest, but with strict police oversight.
Police cite Section 163, park closed
Police say it's all about security: Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita currently bans big gatherings. Plus, Central Park will be closed October 16-17 for administrative reasons.
Meanwhile, local traders are worried about business disruptions during festival season, while AAP is backing public participation despite earlier detentions at similar protests.