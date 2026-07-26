Delhi Police declares viral facial recognition summons notice completely fake
India
Delhi Police has called out a viral notice as completely fake: it claimed people were being tracked and summoned using facial recognition technology at spots like Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place.
The police are urging everyone not to fall for or spread this kind of misinformation.
Bogus notice demanded 48-hour written explanations
The bogus notice demanded written explanations within 48 hours, said people could not leave Delhi without police permission, and even claimed police had 24 hours location access, all untrue.
It used Delhi Police's name and a link to its official website to seem real.
Delhi Police fact-checked it on X, reminding everyone to only trust information from its official channels.