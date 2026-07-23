Delhi Police decry violence during Cockroach Janta Party march
Delhi Police have spoken out after things got heated during the Cockroach Janta Party's Sansad Chalo march in Delhi.
Officers said the violence took a real toll on them, both physically and emotionally, reminding everyone that "A uniform does not make a person feel less pain."
They made it clear: disagreeing is fine, but violence isn't okay.
Near Jantar Mantar, 118 officers injured
Tensions spiked near Jantar Mantar when protesters allegedly tried to break through barricades, leading police to use tear gas and lathi charge.
In total, 118 officers were hurt, including two ACPs injured, one of them by a stone.
Police say some "unruly elements" damaged property and attacked officers, and 10 FIRs have been filed so far.
Delhi Police mandate uniforms after criticism
After getting flak for using plainclothes cops, especially when climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed, Delhi Police now require all officers deployed for law-and-order duties at Jantar Mantar to wear proper uniforms.