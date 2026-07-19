Delhi Police denies receiving CJP request, Section 163 BNSS active
India
Delhi Police has turned down CJP's plan to march to Parliament, saying it never got an official request.
Right now, rules under Section 163 BNSS are in place across New Delhi, meaning no gatherings of five or more people or protest marches are allowed, unless it's at Jantar Mantar with prior approval.
Sachin Sharma warns legal action
With the Parliament session kicking off Thursday, police have ramped up security.
Spokesperson Sachin Sharma made it clear: anyone breaking these restrictions could face legal action.
The message from police is simple: stick to the guidelines and help keep things peaceful in the city.