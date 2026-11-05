Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as protest site, barricades removed
After prolonged police presence and movement curbs, the barricades at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have been removed.
The Delhi Police Commissioner officially denotified it as a protest site on October 11, 2026, following security concerns raised by Delhi Police and worries about nearby embassies.
Locals are relieved, as many had voiced frustration over the constant restrictions.
Protests shift to Ramlila Maidan
With Jantar Mantar off the list for demonstrations, protests are now shifting to places like Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground, and Burari Ground.
This marks a big change: Jantar Mantar was long known as the go-to spot for political protests in India.
Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that Jantar Mantar was no longer suitable for protests because of safety and traffic concerns around the area.