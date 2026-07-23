Delhi Police deny any crackdown planned at Jantar Mantar tonight
India
Heard the buzz about a police crackdown at the Jantar Mantar student protests? Delhi Police says it's not happening.
This reassurance came after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voiced worries about shops shutting early and intense security in Connaught Place, hinting at possible action against protesters.
The police posted on X, formerly Twitter, to clear things up: there are no plans for a crackdown tonight.
Connaught Place businesses told to close
Connaught Place businesses were told to close by 6:30pm. but officials say this was based on the current situation.
The police also asked Kejriwal not to spread misleading/unverified information.