Delhi Police deny Jantar Mantar protest seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Delhi Police has denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday, where students, activists, and leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan plan to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged election irregularities.
Even with the official denial, police sources expect around 3,000 to 4,000 people to show up.
Security tightened, Manish Sisodia urges people
Police and paramilitary forces are ramping up security with barricades and extra checks around Jantar Mantar.
Organizers have kept police in the loop about expected numbers, while AAP leaders and Indian Youth Congress members are backing the protest.
Former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia is urging people online to join in and demanding Kumar's resignation.