Delhi Police deny permission for October 10 Jantar Mantar protest
Delhi Police are stepping up to keep things calm before a planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and youth groups want the chief election commissioner removed.
Citing safety, police have denied permission for the event and are working with student paying guest owners, market associations, and Resident Welfare Associations to avoid big crowds.
Police use facial recognition, hold talks
To stop mobilization, police are holding talks in colleges and using facial recognition technology to track people who have joined protests before. Some could even face detention.
social activist Mohammad Shahid Gangohi voiced concern over past police actions, while CJP's Saurav Das called out the restrictions but said young people remain determined.
Meanwhile, local businesses have been requested to close their establishments early at 11:30pm instead of midnight as everyone tries to keep things peaceful.