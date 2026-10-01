Delhi Police deny permission for October 10 Jantar Mantar protest

To stop mobilization, police are holding talks in colleges and using facial recognition technology to track people who have joined protests before. Some could even face detention.

social activist Mohammad Shahid Gangohi voiced concern over past police actions, while CJP's Saurav Das called out the restrictions but said young people remain determined.

Meanwhile, local businesses have been requested to close their establishments early at 11:30pm instead of midnight as everyone tries to keep things peaceful.