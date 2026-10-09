Delhi Police deploy over 31,000 for Cockroach Janta Party protest
India
Delhi Police are rolling out over 31,000 personnel, including more than 16,000 personnel from central paramilitary forces, across the city for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on October 10.
This big security push follows earlier protests that turned violent, so officials are hoping to keep things peaceful this time.
Delhi readies multiple protest security measures
To handle women protesters, 400-500 women personnel from central paramilitary forces will be on duty.
Delhi Police has asked its officers to wear body cameras.
Liquor shops across Delhi and nearby areas will stay closed on October 9 and 10.
Authorities are also considering suspending internet services if needed.
resident welfare associations have been advised to skip the protest as a safety measure.