Delhi Police deploys 2,000-plus for 'Chalo Sansad' at Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police rolled out heavy security (more than 2,000 officers, paramilitary units, and anti-riot teams) for the Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad protest at Jantar Mantar.
Barricades, ambulances, and a mobile command center were set up to keep things under control.
Internet was cut off in parts of central Delhi as tensions rose near the protest site.
Marchers faced baton charges, tear gas
Marchers demanding answers about public exam irregularities and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation ran into barricades, baton charges, and tear gas on their way from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.
Some protesters said police used too much force, though Delhi Police disagreed.
Meanwhile, Parliament's monsoon session got disrupted as opposition leaders pushed for discussions on the protests and exam issues.