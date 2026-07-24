Delhi Police detain 20-25 people returning from Jantar Mantar protest
India
Early Thursday, Delhi Police picked up about 20 to 25 people for allegedly gathering in a no-go area after leaving a Jantar Mantar protest.
Everyone was taken to Lodhi Colony police station so police could check IDs and look into their involvement.
All were released later that night around 10pm according to officials.
Families allege no notice, access issues
Among those held was Vansh, an 18-year-old student from Gokulpuri. His dad last spoke to him at 1am before the detention.
Friends like Mujeeb said the group was stopped by police on their way home and questioned about what they'd been doing.
Families reached out to lawyers for help; advocate Ratnesh Sharma mentioned it wasn't easy meeting the detainees at first.
Mujeeb also said families weren't informed before release.