Delhi Police detain Abhijeet Dipke before Connaught Place flag-waving protest
Just before the planned Lehra Do Tiranga flag-waving protest in Connaught Place, Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The protest was meant to be peaceful, but Dipke had already questioned why there was such a heavy police presence for an event simply about waving the national flag.
Mass security deployment across central Delhi
Over 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, along with around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel, have been deployed across central Delhi, and strict restrictions are in place under Section 163 of BNSS, moves that follow earlier detention at an earlier protest at Jantar Mantar.
While the Delhi High Court hasn't banned the protest, police have limited large gatherings in Connaught Place.
Some local traders worry about business disruptions during festival season, but Dipke argues it's actually these restrictions, not peaceful protests, that hurt commerce.