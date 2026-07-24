Delhi Police detain more than 150 over exam paper leaks
India
More than 150 people were detained by Delhi Police between July 21 and 23 during student protests against exam paper leaks.
The detentions happened at spots like Neela Gumbad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Oberoi Hotel Flyover, and Badarpur Border, mostly as a preventive step under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.
Police confirm all detainees released
Everyone detained was verified and released the same evening.
The police also picked up people carrying protest materials like posters or pepper spray.
Security concerns grew after two men were caught with a pistol and a knife at Badarpur Border.
Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh shared a video alleging police misconduct; police say they're reviewing it but have confirmed all detainees were out by 10pm.