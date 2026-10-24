Delhi Police detain more than 150 people against SIR protesters
India
More than 150 people from the People Against SIR group were detained by Delhi Police on Friday as they marched toward the Election Commission office.
The protesters gathered near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and kept going despite police warnings about traffic and security, which led to their temporary detention.
Protesters allege force and custody extensions
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and CPI's Annie Raja and student groups such as AISA and KYS joined the demonstration.
As they reached restricted zones, police urged them to leave.
Protesters have raised concerns about alleged police force and questioned why SEM courts were used to extend custody and make people sign peace bonds.
The protest wrapped up by 3:30pm but debates over how police handled things are still ongoing.