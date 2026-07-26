Delhi Police detain more than 200 CJP protesters amid crackdown
Delhi Police cracked down on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters this week, using Section 163 of the BNSS to ban gatherings of five or more people.
More than 200 people, including students and commuters, were detained as they tried to join demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, even after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation.
The protests kept going despite the restrictions.
Police checkpoints disrupt south central Delhi
Police also cleared out protest hotspots such as Nizamuddin, Mehrauli, and Hauz Khas with barricades and ID checks, affecting not just protesters but everyday folks too.
Some students were picked up while just delivering food; journalists without proper IDs were stopped from covering events.
Advocate Anas Tanwir is helping detainees get released quickly, but the crackdown has made daily routines tough for many in south and central Delhi.