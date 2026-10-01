Delhi Police detained Tibetan Youth Congress members outside Chinese embassy
India
More than 40 Tibetan Youth Congress members were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday while protesting outside the Chinese Embassy.
The demonstration, timed with China's 77th founding anniversary, called out Beijing's claims over Tibet and nearby regions.
After being taken into custody, protesters were moved to Mandir Marg police station.
Tibetan Youth Congress rejects Chinese claims
The Tibetan Youth Congress openly criticized China's political control over Tibet, East Turkistan, Southern Mongolia, and Manchuria.
They insisted that "Tibet is never part of China and will never be," and said no policy can erase their national identity or stop their push for self-determination, showing they are not backing down any time soon.