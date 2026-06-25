Delhi Police expose Hira Hospital baby trafficking under IVF pretext
India
Delhi Police uncovered a shocking child-trafficking ring at Hira Hospital in Rohini, where babies were sold under the fake promise of IVF treatments.
Led by Dr. Viveki, the hospital owner, this operation used forged documents to pass off trafficked infants as IVF-conceived.
So far, 15 people have been arrested and seven children rescued.
Rishikesh rescue exposed ₹5,000 baby sale
The racket was exposed after a one-month-old baby rescued in Rishikesh turned out to have been bought for as little as ₹5,000, with fake paperwork.
Babies were sourced from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi, often referred to as "files" to hide their identities.
Some buyers were couples from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh who allegedly purchased the infants through middlemen and hospital staff.