Delhi Police expose Hira Hospital baby trafficking under IVF pretext

Rishikesh rescue exposed ₹5,000 baby sale

The racket was exposed after a one-month-old baby rescued in Rishikesh turned out to have been bought for as little as ₹5,000, with fake paperwork.

Babies were sourced from Rajasthan and brought to Delhi, often referred to as "files" to hide their identities.

Some buyers were couples from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh who allegedly purchased the infants through middlemen and hospital staff.