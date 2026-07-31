Delhi police families say anti-social elements hijacked 'Chalo Sansad' march
Families of Delhi Police officers hurt during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad march say things got out of hand because "anti-social elements" hijacked the student-led protest.
At a press conference, they asked for strict action against those responsible for injuring officers.
The protest at Jantar Mantar turned violent, with both sides trading blame over who started it.
Delhi court orders CCTV preservation
One officer's wife urged authorities to punish those who attacked police and also to free innocent students caught up in the chaos.
Another shared how her child was shaken after seeing his dad come home injured.
As debates continue, a Delhi court has ordered officials to save CCTV footage and report back by August.
Meanwhile, CJP leaders want accountability for attacks on protesters and are pushing for all FIRs against students to be dropped.
The group ended its 36-day protest last week after its demands were met.