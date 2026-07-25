Delhi Police file 15 cases after Cockroach Janata Party protest
India
Delhi Police have filed 15 cases after violence broke out during the Cockroach Janata Party's Chalo Sansad march on July 20, 2026.
One FIR, lodged by an inspector near Parliament, includes an attempt to murder charge, saying things got out of hand as protesters clashed with police.
Protesters tried breaching Parliament security
According to the FIR, protesters tried to break through Parliament security, ignored police warnings, and damaged property, even though public gatherings were banned that day.
Members of the gathering are accused of urging crowds to break barricades and throw stones at officers.
Police say they used tear gas and a mild lathi charge to control the situation.