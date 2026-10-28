Delhi Police file 40+ FIRs over SIR electoral roll protests
India
Since October 10, Delhi Police have filed at least 40 FIRs linked to protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Youth-led groups like the Cockroach Janta Party are at the forefront, calling for SIR's rollback and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Police are checking CCTV footage to identify protesters.
Connaught Place arrests, right-wing assault probes
Four occupants of a car allegedly seen carrying wooden sticks in their car near Connaught Place on October 11 were arrested, though nothing illegal turned up.
There are also ongoing probes into claims that right-wing activists assaulted demonstrators.
The protests have seen clashes, prompting police to keep things under control.