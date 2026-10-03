Delhi Police file cases over protest at Jantar Mantar: Report

The three first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations.

They were filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant.

While no individuals or organizations have been named in the suspects/accused's column of the FIRs, details about organizers and participants are included in their contents.