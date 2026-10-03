Delhi Police file cases over protest at Jantar Mantar: Report
What's the story
The Delhi Police have filed three cases in connection with the protests at Jantar Mantar on Friday, Hindustan Times reported exclusively. The protests were organized by student organizations, political parties, and civil society activists demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, their attempts to gather at Jantar Mantar were thwarted by police and security forces.
Legal proceedings
No individuals or organizations named in FIRs
The three first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations.
They were filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant.
While no individuals or organizations have been named in the suspects/accused's column of the FIRs, details about organizers and participants are included in their contents.
Protest violation
Protesters violated prohibitory orders
The second officer said the FIRs were registered as the protesters violated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
These orders were invoked across central Delhi to ensure public safety and order.
The Delhi Police had issued a social media message on Friday morning announcing these prohibitory orders, which prohibited public gatherings without prior written permission.
Detentions
Atishi, AISA president among those detained
Nearly 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday for attempting to protest at Jantar Mantar.
The protest was called by several organizations including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Students' Association (AISA), and Indian Youth Congress.
Among those detained were former chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi and AISA president Neha Bora.
Over 5,000 security personnel were deployed to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.