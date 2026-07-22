Delhi Police file FIR after CJP allegedly attacked RAF personnel
India
Delhi Police have filed an FIR after Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were allegedly attacked by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters late on July 21 while the officers were changing shifts near Jantar Mantar.
Two RAF personnel were injured and are currently in the hospital.
Case linked to 9 earlier FIRs
This case is connected to nine earlier FIRs from violent CJP protests a day before, which saw rioting and damage to property.
In response, police have ramped up security around Jantar Mantar with extra paramilitary units on duty.
Investigations are ongoing, but so far no arrests have been made.