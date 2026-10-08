Delhi Police file FIRs against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
India
Delhi Police have filed three FIRs against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a protest on October 7.
The demonstration, led by the INDIA bloc, called for the chief election commissioner's resignation and ended with both leaders being detained during the protest.
Rahul Gandhi vows to keep protesting
Rahul was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station, while Priyanka ended up at Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs.
The planned march turned into a sit-in after protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, and there were also claims of protesters entering Akashvani Bhavan without approval.
Despite the FIRs, Rahul says he'll keep protesting.