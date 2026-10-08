Delhi Police file FIRs against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station, while Priyanka ended up at Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs.

The planned march turned into a sit-in after protesters were stopped near the Election Commission office, and there were also claims of protesters entering Akashvani Bhavan without approval.

Despite the FIRs, Rahul says he'll keep protesting.