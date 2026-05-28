Delhi Police filed 300-page charge sheet in Rani Bagh rape India May 28, 2026

Delhi Police have filed a hefty 300-page charge sheet in the Rani Bagh gang-rape case from May 12, where a 30-year-old woman was attacked inside a private bus late at night.

Two men were arrested soon after, and two others have now been charged for their roles.

The case has moved quickly, with police stressing the need to keep things on track so justice isn't delayed.