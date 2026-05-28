Delhi Police filed 300-page charge sheet in Rani Bagh rape
Delhi Police have filed a hefty 300-page charge sheet in the Rani Bagh gang-rape case from May 12, where a 30-year-old woman was attacked inside a private bus late at night.
Two men were arrested soon after, and two others have now been charged for their roles.
The case has moved quickly, with police stressing the need to keep things on track so justice isn't delayed.
Medical report, seized bus, 30 witnesses
Investigators pulled together key evidence, like the survivor's medical report, her clothes, and technical evidence showing the accused were at the same spot at the same time.
The bus (which had illegal tinted windows) was seized.
about 30 witnesses are listed, including doctors and forensic experts, but no public bystanders came forward.
Police say they're focused on strong evidence to help speed up court proceedings.