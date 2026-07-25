Delhi Police files 1st FIR after July 20 Parliament protest
India
Delhi Police has filed its first FIR following the July 20 protest near Parliament that quickly escalated into violence.
Protesters reportedly ignored police warnings and prohibitory orders, gathering on Rafi Marg near Rail Bhavan.
Things got out of hand as the crowd broke barricades and clashed with police, leading to injuries for over 100 officers and dozens of protesters.
FIR lists rioting and assault charges
The FIR lists serious charges like rioting, assault on public servants, unlawful assembly, and endangering lives.
Delhi Police says it had to use tear gas and a mild lathi charge to regain control after damage was done to property.