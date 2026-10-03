Delhi Police files 3 FIRs after Jantar Mantar protests
Delhi Police filed three FIRs after big protests at Jantar Mantar on Friday.
Student groups, political parties, and activists came together to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down, pointing to alleged issues with the electoral rolls.
The FIRs were registered for disobeying public orders: two at Parliament Street and one at Connaught Place.
Around 1,000 detained including AAP leaders
Crowds from groups like AAP and AISA tried marching toward Jantar Mantar but were stopped by barricades, leading to about 1,000 detentions, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi.
To keep things under control, around 5,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across central Delhi, entry and exit gates at 12 metro stations were closed, and even suspended internet in parts of the city.
No individual or organization was named as an accused in the FIRs.