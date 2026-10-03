Delhi Police files 3 FIRs after Jantar Mantar protests

Crowds from groups like AAP and AISA tried marching toward Jantar Mantar but were stopped by barricades, leading to about 1,000 detentions, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi.

To keep things under control, around 5,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across central Delhi, entry and exit gates at 12 metro stations were closed, and even suspended internet in parts of the city.

No individual or organization was named as an accused in the FIRs.