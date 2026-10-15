Delhi Police files FIR against NSUI women after bus protest
Delhi Police have filed an FIR against women workers of the National Students's Union of India (NSUI) after a protest on a bus turned tense.
This comes just as the Supreme Court is about to hear a number of petitions over how protesters, journalists, and lawyers were treated during recent demonstrations in Delhi.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also speaking up for an NSUI protester who says she was assaulted by a policewoman.
NSUI claims detentions and assault
NSUI claims its peaceful protest led to detentions in three busses, with one member alleging physical assault by a woman constable.
Its president, Vinod Jakhar, wants action against the officer and says it will keep pushing if nothing happens.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is looking into complaints about police conduct and road closures that made life tough for commuters.
The protester has stressed that "Yesterday, all NSUI workers were protesting peacefully."