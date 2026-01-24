Delhi Police files FIR against Pannun for Republic Day threats

The Delhi Police 's Special Cell has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The action comes after Pannun allegedly threatened to create unrest in Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The FIR was registered under Sections 196, 197, 152, and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy among other offenses.

Video claims Pannun's video claims pro-Khalistan posters in Delhi Pannun, a US national, had released a video on social media claiming that "sleeper cells" had put up pro-Khalistan posters in Rohini and Dabri. However, police investigations found no such posters at the mentioned locations. In the same video, Pannun allegedly hurled abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced a reward of $111,000 for actions against the PM and putting Khalistan flags on railway tracks in Punjab, among other acts.

Security measures Delhi Police intensifies security measures for Republic Day The development comes as the Delhi Police has heightened security for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. This comes after multiple terror-related threats were received from intelligence agencies. A multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed across Kartavya Path and the New Delhi district. "An FIR has been registered, and the matter is being investigated," a senior police officer said, adding that they are verifying all claims made in Pannun's video.

Embassy vandalism India condemns vandalism at Zagreb embassy Separately, India has condemned the trespassing and vandalism of its embassy in Croatia by Khalistani activists. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) demanded that those responsible be identified and punished. A video posted by Pannun showed a Khalistani activist replacing the Indian national flag with a Khalistan flag at the Indian Embassy in Zagreb on January 22. This incident comes ahead of the India-European Union Summit in New Delhi on January 27.

