Delhi Police FIR against Prashant Bhushan for doctored Lavrov video
India
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan for sharing a doctored video of Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, which purportedly contained remarks hostile to India.
During cyber patrolling on November 3, 2026, police came across a social media post claiming that a doctored video of Lavrov had been shared from Bhushan's X account.
FIR says Bhushan video misleading
According to the FIR, the video shared from Bhushan's X account is both misleading and inflammatory: it could spread false rumors and disrupt public order.
Police say the video could spread rumors, defame individuals, and disturb public order.