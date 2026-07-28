Delhi Police fired tear gas at 'Sansad Chalo' protest
India
During the CJP's Sansad Chalo protest near Patel Chowk, Delhi Police fired tear gas after protesters broke barricades trying to reach Parliament.
The march was calling for then-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Police said they acted only after repeated warnings didn't work.
Parliament in session, protest unpermitted
With Parliament in session, strict orders were already in place and no permission was given for the protest.
Still, crowds gathered from all sides, getting close to key spots like metro station and government buildings, so police used tear gas to keep things under control.
CJP condemns police action, vows accountability
CJP called the police action "an act of cowardice and a violation of human rights," adding that they won't back down from their demand for justice and accountability.