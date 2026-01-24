Delhi Police flag 1,000 parking spots as security risks before Republic Day

Survey exposes weak spots; police ramp up security

The survey also revealed broken CCTV cameras and a lack of security protocols and concerns about unattended or abandoned vehicles—issues that feel extra urgent after last November's Red Fort blast.

In response, police will deploy around 10,000 personnel along Kartavya Path and will use AI/FRS systems and set up extra surveillance cameras and anti-drone units.

With over 82 lakh vehicles but limited parking facilities in Delhi, officials say the Special Cell shared its survey findings with district officials and asked DCPs to look into unattended cars.