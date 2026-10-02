Delhi Police foil extortion allegedly linked to Goldy Brar gang
Delhi Police just stopped an extortion plot allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Goldy Brar-led gang.
Three men were caught trying to squeeze ₹1 crore from a city contractor and a builder, using threats over calls from a United Arab Emirates number.
They allegedly hired four hit men to fire at the residences, but police stepped in before things got out of hand.
Mubarik, Aarif and Nawab Ali arrested
The three arrested, Mubarik (the mastermind), Aarif, and Nawab Ali, had their roles mapped out.
Mubarik, who actually knew one of the targets through family, planned everything and lined up people for the job.
Aarif handled the tech side, making threatening calls from Dubai sound local.
Thanks to quick police work and some solid evidence, no one got hurt and cases are now registered against the trio.