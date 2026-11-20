Delhi Police foil planned South Delhi influencer attack, seize pistols
Delhi Police just stopped a planned attack on a popular social media influencer in South Delhi.
Around 5am on Thursday, officers intercepted two young men near Sholay Wali Gali in Nizamuddin Basti, and found one illegal firearm and ammunition.
The minor was apprehended later after interrogation, and four more pistols and eight cartridges were recovered.
The suspects, Sahil Idrish, 20, and Saad Malik, 22, both from Loni in Ghaziabad, were taken into custody before anything could happen.
Plot allegedly organized by Rashid Cablewala
Turns out, the plot was allegedly organized by Rashid Cablewala, a well-known gangster suspected to be operating his gang from Dubai.
The influencer had already received threats linked to extortion before police stepped in.
During questioning, the suspects admitted they were working for Cablewala's gang, which is also involved in drug trafficking around East Delhi.
They even used encrypted apps to stay in touch with him and sent videos as proof of their loyalty.