Delhi Police just stopped a planned attack on a popular social media influencer in South Delhi.

Around 5am on Thursday, officers intercepted two young men near Sholay Wali Gali in Nizamuddin Basti, and found one illegal firearm and ammunition.

The minor was apprehended later after interrogation, and four more pistols and eight cartridges were recovered.

The suspects, Sahil Idrish, 20, and Saad Malik, 22, both from Loni in Ghaziabad, were taken into custody before anything could happen.