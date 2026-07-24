Delhi Police forms special task force to tackle exam fraud
India
Delhi Police just set up a Special Task Force (STF) to crack down on paper leaks and cheating in big recruitment and entrance exams.
This move, approved under the new anti-cheating law, is meant to make investigations faster and more professional.
STF to probe central exam offenses
The STF will handle cases of exam fraud in tests run by UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), IBPS, NTA, and other central government bodies.
They will also work with prosecutors to speed up trials against offenders.
With a Crime Branch deputy commissioner leading the team and oversight from top Crime Branch officials, the focus is on ensuring prompt, professional, and comprehensive investigation into exam offenses.