Delhi Police goes all out with security and AI for Republic Day 2026
For this year's Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, Delhi Police isn't taking any chances—they've rolled out over 30,000 personnel to keep things safe and smooth.
Nearly a third of those officers are focused right along the main parade route.
According to Additional Commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahala, every detail has been planned and rehearsed to make sure the event goes off without a hitch.
Tech upgrade: AI, smart glasses, and snipers in action
Security is getting a serious tech boost—think more than 3,000 CCTV cameras with facial recognition and video analytics watching over the crowd.
Teams in over 30 control rooms are monitoring everything live.
Officers will also use Indian-made AI smart glasses linked to criminal databases for quick ID checks in real time.
Plus, there are mobile facial recognition vans, anti-drone squads on standby, and snipers posted on rooftops across key districts—all layered up for extra peace of mind.
Why should you care?
This is a large security operation in Delhi—blending traditional manpower with cutting-edge tech.
It's not just about keeping VIPs safe; it's about making sure everyone can enjoy the parade without worry.
If you're into how cities handle huge events or curious about how AI is being used in real life, this is worth knowing about.