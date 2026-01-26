Delhi Police goes all out with security and AI for Republic Day 2026 India Jan 26, 2026

For this year's Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, Delhi Police isn't taking any chances—they've rolled out over 30,000 personnel to keep things safe and smooth.

Nearly a third of those officers are focused right along the main parade route.

According to Additional Commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahala, every detail has been planned and rehearsed to make sure the event goes off without a hitch.