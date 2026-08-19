Delhi Police head constable Aditi found dead in Ghaziabad hotel
India
Delhi Police head constable Aditi, 29, was found dead at a Ghaziabad hotel on Wednesday morning after checking in the night before.
Early signs point to suicide, but police are waiting for postmortem and forensic results to be sure.
Police review CCTV and call records
Aditi's colleague Sachin visited her at the hotel that night but later left the premises.
According to Aditi's father, Sachin hid his marriage and made false promises, which left her deeply upset.
Police say the two had stayed at this hotel about 30 times this year and are now reviewing CCTV footage, messages, and call records as part of their investigation.