Delhi Police head constable arrested for allegedly abetting colleague's suicide

A Delhi Police head constable, 38-year-old head constable with the Delhi Police, has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 37-year-old female colleague, a head constable with the Delhi Police.

She was found dead in her Sahibabad hotel room on August 16, just a day after checking in alone.

The suspect was seen entering her room at 10.03pm and exiting around 10.45pm leaving in 40 minutes.

There was no suicide note, but her family says she faced harassment and deceit.