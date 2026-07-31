Delhi Police imposes 15-day aerial ban Aug 2 to 16
India
Getting ready for Independence Day, Delhi Police has put a 15-day ban on drones, UAVs, hot-air balloons, and paragliders across the city.
This kicks in from August 2 to August 16 after police received intelligence that these devices could be misused by criminals or terrorists during the celebrations.
The move aims to keep public places and important people safe.
Delhi ban under BNSS and BNS
The ban is backed by new security laws, so if you fly any drone or similar device in Delhi during this period, you could face legal trouble under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police say it's all about prevention. Notices will go out citywide, so everyone's in the loop.