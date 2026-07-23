Delhi Police inspector hurt during student protest near Jantar Mantar
India
A Delhi Police inspector was hurt on Wednesday when a student protest near Jantar Mantar turned violent.
The demonstration, which drew thousands, led to clashes with officers and left several police personnel injured.
Protesters also damaged public property, keeping the area tense.
Inspector Nand Kishor Singh recounts attack
Inspector Nand Kishor Singh said he was heading to his duty post when he ran into a massive crowd chanting anti-police slogans.
According to Singh, a group surrounded him and attacked with sticks, stones, and sharp objects.
Even after getting hurt, he managed to escape.
Police are now investigating and trying to identify those involved in the violence.