Delhi Police installs 1,000+ AI CCTV cameras for Independence Day
India
With Independence Day around the corner, Delhi Police are stepping up their game at Red Fort.
Prime Minister Modi will be there to hoist the flag and give his annual speech, so more than 1,000 smart CCTV cameras with AI technology have been set up for real-time monitoring.
Security control room monitors live feeds
Security staff will keep an eye on live camera feeds from a control room to spot anything unusual or manage crowds.
There is a solid anti-terror plan in place, plus mock drills and teamwork with other agencies to make sure everything runs smoothly and safely, without causing too much hassle for visitors.
Security is also tighter across Delhi, with controlled movement near Red Fort and response teams ready just in case.