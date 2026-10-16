Delhi Police issue 12 flag rules amid Lehra Do Tiranga
India
Amid the Lehra Do Tiranga march in Delhi, the spotlight is on how we treat the national flag.
To help everyone show proper respect, Delhi Police put out 12 simple rules based on national law.
The goal: make sure the tricolor is always displayed with dignity.
Guidelines list prohibited flag uses
Always keep saffron at the top when displaying the flag, and give it a place of honor.
Don't use it as clothing, drapery, or to cover statues and platforms.
The flag shouldn't touch the ground or water, be used to carry things, have any writing on it, or be draped over vehicles.
These guidelines help keep our flag's respect front and center, especially during public events like marches.