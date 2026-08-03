Delhi Police issue BNSS Section 163 orders before Independence Day
India
With Independence Day coming up, Delhi Police have spotted some serious security gaps across the city, like missing CCTV cameras at women's hostels, illegal acid sales, and tobacco being sold too close to schools.
To tighten things up, new orders have been rolled out under Section 163 of BNSS.
CCTV mandatory, tenant checks, acid records
Authorities are making CCTV mandatory at girls' schools, colleges, women's PGs, and hostels (with footage kept for 15 days), and landlords now need to verify their tenants.
Drones are banned during the celebrations.
Licensed acid sellers must keep detailed records of buyers for at least two years or face strict action under the BNS.
Police will keep a close watch on vulnerable spots to make sure everyone follows the rules.