Delhi Police issues 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Connaught Place advisory
Heads up if you're out in Delhi on October 16: Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Cockroach Janta Party's Lehra Do Tiranga march at Connaught Place.
Expect big disruptions on 21 key routes from 3pm onward, so it's smart to take public transport and plan for some delays.
Police increase security, Central Park closed
Connaught Place, Janpath, and nearby roads like Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Janpath, and Minto Road could be affected from 3pm onward.
With extra security, prohibitory orders in place, and Central Park closed off, things might feel a bit tense, but police say they're stepping up efforts to keep everyone safe.
Local businesses have asked for protection during the festivities, and while there are restrictions, a controlled flag-waving event could still happen.