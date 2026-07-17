Former IB special director appointed new Delhi Police chief
What's the story
The government on Friday appointed Anurag Kumar, a former special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), as the new Commissioner of Police for Delhi. A 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar succeeds Satish Golcha, who has been serving as Delhi's police chief since August last year. The appointment was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and notified in an official order.
Career highlights
Kumar has nearly 3 decades of experience in policing
Kumar has nearly three decades of experience in policing and administration. He was the special director in the IB, India's premier intelligence agency, where he dealt with issues of national security, counter-terrorism, intelligence analysis, and sensitive security matters.
He also holds a bachelor's degree in engineering.
In 2010, he was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and later received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2016.
New challenges
Kumar will have to tackle several major challenges
As the new Delhi Police Commissioner, Kumar will have to tackle several major challenges.
These include maintaining law and order in the national capital, curbing organized crime, tackling cybercrime, further strengthening women's safety, enhancing counter-terrorism preparedness, and ensuring VIP security.
Notably, Delhi is home to important institutions such as Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan (Presidential Palace), Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Supreme Court of India, among others.