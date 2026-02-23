Delhi Police make 5th arrest in shirtless protest case

The Delhi Police have arrested Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior, the fifth suspect linked to the Indian Youth Congress's shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The protest took place last week at Bharat Mandapam, where protesters removed their shirts to reveal anti-government slogans and objections to a controversial trade agreement. Earlier, four IYC workers were arrested on the same day of the protest.

Protest details Initially, the protesters planned to use black umbrellas Reportedly, the protesters had registered online for QR codes to enter the venue and initially planned to use black umbrellas with printed stickers. However, they changed their strategy and wore T-shirts with slogans under their shirts. The slogans included "PM is compromised," "India-US Trade Deal," and "Epstein Files." After revealing these messages, they raised slogans inside Hall No. 5's lobby area before being removed by security personnel.

Legal proceedings Investigators are probing the financial trail behind this protest A Patiala court has sent four accused, namely, Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav, to five-day police custody. The court termed the protest a "blatant assault on public order," threatening India's diplomatic image. Meanwhile, investigators are probing the financial trail behind this protest and who funded printing slogans on these T-shirts.

