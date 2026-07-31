Delhi police match Jantar-Mantar fingerprints with Aadhaar after paper leaks
India
Delhi police are taking a technological approach after the recent Jantar Mantar protests over paper leaks. They will be matching fingerprints found on stones at the site with Aadhaar records.
Maharashtra's higher and technical education minister Chandrakatil Patil shared this update, also mentioning that authorities believe some outsiders and criminals joined in.
Maharashtra minister Patil urges proof
Patil responded to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's claims about police action, saying both sides should back up their statements with proof.
He added that those identified as anti-social elements could face legal action.
The police are also using advanced technology to check protesters' criminal backgrounds and have prepared a report.