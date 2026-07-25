Delhi Police monitors social media for fake Jantar Mantar posts
India
Delhi Police is closely monitoring social media to identify fake and misleading posts about the recent Jantar Mantar protest.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh, a post has wrongly claimed a woman police officer died during the July 20 protest, while another post by a political figure alleges that security forces were preparing for a night crackdown on protesters; which the officer described as fake and part of false narratives.
Pakistan accounts, STF probes exam leaks
Some of these misleading posts have actually been traced back to accounts in Pakistan, apparently aiming to stir panic.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also set up a Special Task Force under its Crime Branch to investigate exam paper leaks and other test-related crimes.