Delhi Police move CJP probe to Special Cell, Crime Branch
India
The Delhi Police have moved the investigation into this week's Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest violence to their Special Cell and Crime Branch.
The July 20, 2026, protest, sparked by anger over the NEET paper leak and demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, turned chaotic near Parliament, leading to 10 FIRs.
Investigators flag around 480 Pakistan accounts
Investigators now suspect outside influences played a role in the unrest, flagging around 480 Pakistan-based social media accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation.
Security has been ramped up at Jantar Mantar with extra barricades and paramilitary forces.
The police are also digging through CCTV footage, drone clips, and mobile data to track those involved and recover damages from the protest.