Delhi Police notify X accounts over posts abusing PM Modi
India
Delhi Police have sent out notices to several X (formerly Twitter) accounts for posting abusive content aimed at PM Modi and security personnel.
These posts popped up during the recent Jantar Mantar protests and the July 20 Sansad Chalo march, sparking a crackdown.
Police cyber teams scanning social media
Social media monitoring teams are now scanning posts, videos, and comments for anything illegal or disruptive.
Some content has already been taken down, and even news portals have received notices asking for details about who posted what.
The police have not said how many accounts are being targeted yet, but investigations are still ongoing as cyber teams keep an eye out for more violations.