Delhi Police officer 'almost lynched' during student protest, family says
India
A Delhi Police officer's family says he was "almost lynched" by a mob during a recent student protest.
The attack left him unconscious at home and the family deeply shaken.
They are upset that social media mostly talks about injured protesters, while violence against police is overlooked.
Daughter says officer came home bloodied
The officer's daughter described how her father came home with his uniform covered in blood, saying her father told her, "Minor injuries are part of the job" before his real condition became clear.
She also mentioned he'd felt the protest didn't seem like a student demonstration and called for equal rights and justice for police personnel.